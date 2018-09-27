GODFREY - Due to phone and internet service issues in Godfrey, citizens are being reminded to call 911 in case of an emergency.

The Village of Godfrey stated in a Facebook post:

Article continues after sponsor message

“A large portion of the Godfrey area is currently experiencing a telecommunications (phone, internet) service outage, Godfrey officials & ESDA are aware of the outage and have reached out to charter for priority to get service restored. Village hall will be without phone or internet until service is restored. 911 service is still available via mobile/cell service if necessary.”

Riverbender.com has contacted Charter and will post updates once available.

More like this: