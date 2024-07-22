LITCHFIELD - The Litchfield Fire Department responded to a large fire at the Envotech Landfill on July 19, 2024, after being dispatched by Montgomery County 911 at 9:59 p.m.

Upon arrival, the Litchfield Fire Department reported that an active pile of garbage, approximately 350 feet wide by 100 feet tall, was ablaze and required immediate action to extinguish.

Two landfill employees on the scene informed firefighters that if the fire department could bring the majority of the fire under control, they could cover the pile with dirt. Litchfield Fire Chief arrived shortly after, assumed incident command, and upgraded the alarm to a three-alarm fire, necessitating additional Tenders, Engines, and Chiefs.

Rescue Pumper 810 was the first apparatus to arrive, positioned near the fire using one of the rock roads. Engine 802 then executed a reverse lay with 800 feet of 5-inch supply hose to a wider landfill road, where a relay pumping operation was established. The Hillsboro Fire Department Tender was the first to assist, setting up their dump tank next to Engine 802. Hillsboro Chief 614 took command of the water supply, organizing incoming Tenders for what was anticipated to be a prolonged fire attack.

A Tender refill site was established at the intersection of St. Francis Way and Franciscan Drive by Unit 805, staffed by one Litchfield firefighter and one retired Litchfield lieutenant. They reportedly refilled 12 Tenders at the site.

Personnel from five different departments stretched over 1,000 feet of 2.5-inch hose line through dark and muddy conditions to position for the fire attack.

Three portable master stream devices and one handline were deployed. The fire attack was coordinated by Captain 801, with Witt Assistant Chief 322 serving as the accountability officer, Carlinville Chief 1290 supervising the staging area, and Raymond Harvel Chief 520 handling logistics.

Firefighters managed a seamless drafting/relay pumping operation. Approximately 35,000 gallons of water were used to control the fire to the point where landfill personnel could cover the pile with dirt.

The Litchfield Fire Department expressed gratitude to the following agencies for their roles in the response: Hillsboro Fire Department, Coffeen Fire Department, Witt Fire Department, Fillmore Fire Department, Raymond Harvel Fire Department, Mt. Olive Fire Department, Carlinville Fire Department, Taylor Springs Fire Department, Shoal Creek Fire Department, Staunton Fire Department, Hillsboro Area Ambulance, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Litchfield Police Department, and Montgomery County EMA.

