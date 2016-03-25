Large group participates in Alton Memorial Hospital Kids in the Kitchen event Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - A total of 35 young chefs took part in the Alton Memorial Hospital Kids in the Kitchen event held March 16 in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! The children, along with parents and grandparents, learned some healthy recipes from Dr. Laura Hill and the AMH Food and Nutrition Services staff. Print Version Submit a News Tip