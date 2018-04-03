COLLINSVILLE - The CBMC invites the whole community to join in the 20th anniversary celebration of their annual prayer breakfast at 7 a.m. Monday, April 30 at Gateway Center.

Organizers are expecting more than 750 people to join the celebration as Congressman John Shimkus of the 15th District, Congressman Rodney Davis of the 13th District, and Congressman Mike Bost of the 12th District unite for a morning of prayer and inspiration.

The event started in 1998 when then new Congressman Shimkus and local businessman Gary Tedrick felt led to bring the community together to recognize God’s calling on our lives.

This year’s speaker will be Adam Hall who founded The Word on Business (TWOB) to help business owners maximize their impact. In 1994 Hall began an accounting firm with 5 clients and by 2000 grew the practice to 1,300 clients but he ran himself so hard it impacted his health and he was declared uninsurable at the tender age of 28.

Since then Hall has re-engineered his practice to run in accordance with Biblical wisdom and it has become a blessing and a ministry. The experience inspired him to create TWOB, an organization that helps business owners achieve their best. He will be sharing that wisdom with all of those attending the breakfast.

Steve Jankowski, Interim General Manager of WSIE Radio, will again serve as the master of ceremonies for the 20th consecutive year. Prior to coming to SIUE he spent nearly 35 years as a broadcast journalist.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 for a single seat or $200 for a table of 8 with a $1 per seat charge for credit card orders. Please call 618-463-6850 to purchase tickets or for more information,

People who prefer to pay by check can mail their check along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to:

Congressional Prayer Breakfast

Answer Midwest, Inc.

307 Henry Street, Suite 207

Alton, Illinois 62002-6326

618-463-6850

