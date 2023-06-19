ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday in the 1300 block of Highland Avenue in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford provided the following summary of what happened late Monday morning: "At 12:53 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023, the Alton Police Department received a report of a large group of subjects creating a disturbance in the 1300 block of Highland Avenue in Alton. Approximately one minute later, we received notification from Alton Memorial Hospital that a subject with gunshot injuries had just arrived at the hospital."

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Ford said the preliminary investigation revealed that the subject was shot while in the 1300 block of Highland Avenue.

"His injuries are non-life threatening," Chief Ford said. "The investigation is ongoing at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.

More like this: