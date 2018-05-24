COTTAGE HILLS - A massive amount of law enforcement have a home surrounded in Cottage Hills at this time and a person or persons are refusing to leave the home in the 1300 block of Second Street.

It is unknown at this time why the person or persons are wanted, but Riverbender.com has been told one man is already in custody from this incident. Law enforcement is dressed in armor and some have assault rifles. Officers are attempting to communicate with the individual or individuals in the home using an armored vehicle with loud speakers.

A woman at the scene said she believes her husband is in the residence with the woman who owns home and others are also likely present. She believes her husband is possibly being held hostage. A Riverbender.com reporter said a young baby was also taken from the scene just after 4 p.m.

More to come.

