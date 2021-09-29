MARYVILLE - Lisa Allen, owner of Allen Insurance Group, LLC, is pleased to announce that Laramie Cooley has joined the Allen Insurance Group team as a Licensed Insurance Agent.



Allen Insurance Group is located at 25 Professional Park Drive - Suite A

Maryville, IL., 62062.

Laramie comes to Allen Insurance Group with over 7 years of insurance and sales

experience. Her experience and skills will increase the company’s capacity to meet the

needs of the area customers as the company continues to grow.

“I'm thrilled to join Lisa and her team. We’ve known each other for years and I’ve always appreciated the respect and dedication that each customer receives,” Laramie said. “I look forward to helping customers find the perfect level of coverage and value to protect their family or business while working with a truly talented group of professionals.”

Laramie, and her husband Sean, live in Edwardsville with their two kids and enjoy making the community their own. Originally a military family, they decided to make our area theirs 10 years ago.

About Allen Insurance Group:

Allen Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency located in the

Maryville/Edwardsville area that offers personal home, auto, business, and life insurance coverages. As an independent agency they are able to reach out to several different insurance carriers in order to find the best match of coverage for each individual need.

Allen Insurance Group was established in 2015 by Lisa Allen and the group brings together over 20 years combined insurance experience in the Illinois and Missouri markets.

For more information, visit Allen Insurance Group’s website at www.alleninsurancegroup.net, email us at info@alleninsurancegroup.net, visit our facebook page, or call us at (618) 655-5380.

