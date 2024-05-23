SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Memorial Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, May 24, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 28.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle and drive sober.