Lanes In Madison, St. Clair, Others Opening Where Possible For Labor Day Travel Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, to 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober. District 8 Madison County Eastbound Interstate 270 just before I-55/70 interchange; lane reductions continue.

Eastbound I-70 at I-55/70 interchange; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 140/111 just west of Illinois 3; lane reductions continue. St. Clair County Northbound I-55/64 on the Poplar Street Bridge; lane reductions continue.

Collinsville Road between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Summit Avenue in East St. Louis; closed, detour posted. District 1 Chicago Northbound Pulaski Road between 76th and 77th streets; lane reductions continue.

Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) between 67th and 71st streets; lane reductions continue.

The following ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed: Outbound Ida B. Wells Drive to outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (Interstate 90/94); detour posted. Inbound Kennedy (I-90/94) to Jackson Street. Inbound Kennedy to Adams Street. Outbound Kennedy from Adams Street. Outbound Kennedy from Jackson Street. Outbound Kennedy to Randolph Street. Outbound Kennedy to Washington Street. Jackson Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted. Adams Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted. Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290); lane reductions continue.

Cook County McHenry Road at Wheeling drainage ditch between Dundee Road (Illinois 68) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois 83) in Wheeling; closed, detour posted.

Winnetka Road over North Branch Chicago River; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Eastbound Lake-Cook Road east of the Tri-State Tollway (Interstate 94/294) in Northbrook; closed, detour posted.

McHenry Road (Illinois 83) at Lake-Cook Road in Buffalo Grove; lane reductions continue.

183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue on both roads.

Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.

Chicago Road at Thorn Creek Tributary in Chicago Heights; closed, detour posted.

Inbound Eisenhower Expressway between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

Lake-Cook Road over Skokie Highway (U.S. 41) in Highland Park; lane reductions continue.

Howard Street between Milwaukee Avenue and LeHigh Avenue in Niles; lane reductions continue.

Eastbound Central Avenue between Sheridan Road and Green Bay Road in Wilmette; closed, detour posted.

Westbound Central Avenue between Sheridan Road and 11th Street in Wilmette; closed, detour posted.

Eastbound Howard Street between Sacramento Avenue and Ridge Avenue in Evanston; lane reductions continue.

Central Road over Des Plaines River in Glenview; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Southbound U.S. 12/45 (Lee Street/Mannheim Road) between Algonquin Road and Oakton Street in Des Plaines; lane reductions continue.

Central Street over the North Shore Channel in Evanston; lane reductions continue.

Roy Avenue over Addison Creek in Northlake; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 394 between Sauk Trail and Lincoln Highway (U.S. 30) in Sauk Village; lane reductions continue with one lane open in each direction.

Ninth Avenue over the Eisenhower in Maywood; lane reductions continue.

Northbound 25th Avenue over the Eisenhower in Broadview; lane reductions continue.

Ballard Road between Rand and Potter roads in Des Plaines; open to local traffic only.

Ballard Road between Dawn Court and Lyman Road in Des Plaines; closed, detour posted.

Northbound Busse Road (Illinois 83) just south of Oakton Street in Elk Grove Village; lane reductions continue. Eastbound Oakton between the west and east legs of the Illinois 72 intersection; lane reductions continue. Southbound Busse between the I-90 overpass and Oakton; lane reductions continue.

First Avenue over the Des Plaines River in River Grove; lane reductions continue.

Lawrence Avenue between Des Plaines River Road and 25th Avenue in Schiller Park; lane reductions continue.

First Avenue over the Eisenhower in Maywood; lane reductions continue.

Brookfield Avenue over Salt Creek in Brookfield; closed.

Cermak Road between 19th Street and Gardner Road in Broadview and Westchester; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 55 at Interstate 294 (Tri-State Tollway) in both directions; narrow lanes and lane shifts.

Interstate 57 at I-294 (Tri-State Tollway) in both directions; narrow lanes and lane shifts. DuPage County 55th Street from Dunham Road to Clarendon Hills Road in Downers Grove, Westmont and Clarendon Hills; closed, detour posted. Kane County Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted. Lake County Grand Avenue (Illinois 132) at Skokie Highway (U.S. 41) in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.

Thompson Boulevard and Brandywyn Lane in Buffalo Grove; lane reductions continue.

Northbound Nippersink Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Oak Street in Fox Lake; closed, detour posted.

Clavey Road over the Skokie River in Highland Park; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. McHenry County Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) over the Fox River in Algonquin; lane reductions continue.

Harrison Street between Algonquin Road to Sunny Drive in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 47 over the Kishwaukee River in Lakewood; lane reductions continue.

Kishwaukee Valley Road over Rush Creek northwest of Marengon; closed, detour posted. Will County Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

Weber Road between 135th Street and Normantown Road in Romeoville; lane reductions continue.

St. Francis Road between 84th and 88th avenues in Frankfort; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jefferson Street (eastbound U.S. 30) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 55 between Caton Farm Road and Illinois 126; lane reductions continue.

Steger Road over I-57; closed detour posted.

Interstate 80 in both directions between Center and Briggs streets; closed shoulders, narrow lanes, lane shifts.

I-80 in both directions at U.S. 30; closed shoulders, narrow lanes, lane shifts. District 2 Carroll County Illinois 84 over the Soo Line Railroad just south of U.S. 52/Illinois 64 in Savanna; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Henry County Illinois 82 over the Edwards River just south of Cambridge; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Rock Island County Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue. Whiteside County Interstate 88 over the Hennepin Canal just south of Rock Falls; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 30 over Elkhorn Creek west of Rock Falls; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Westbound Lincoln Highway (Illinois 2) between Fourth and Second avenues in Sterling; lane reductions continue. Winnebago County State Street (Business U.S. 20) between Mill Road and Bell School Road in Rockford; lane reductions continue.

State Street between Day and Independence avenues in Rockford; closed, detour posted.

District 3 Bureau County Interstate 180 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.

Northbound I-80 north of Illinois 26; lane reductions continue. DeKalb County U.S. 30 west of Hinckley; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Grundy County U.S. 6 east of Morris; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 47 at I-55; lane reductions continue. Iroquois County Illinois 1 north of U.S. 52; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Kankakee County I-57 between Chebanse and Kankakee; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 17 west of Kankakee; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. La Salle County I-80 near La Salle-Peru; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 39 north of Illinois 18; lane reductions continue.

I-39 near U.S. 52; lane reductions continue.

I-39 near Illinois 251; lane reductions continue.

District 4 Fulton County U.S. 24 west of Astoria; lane reductions continue. Henderson County Illinois 94 north of Illinois 164; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Peoria County Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 474/Illinois 6 at I-74; lane reductions continue.

Eastbound U.S. 24 in Mapleton; lane reductions continue.

I-474 ramp to I-74; lane reductions continue. Putnam County Illinois 71 east of Hennepin; lane reductions continue. Tazewell County Interstate 74 at Pinecrest Drive in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.

I-74 between Morton and Goodfield; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 9 over the Illinois River in Pekin; lane reductions continue. Warren County U.S. 34 east of Monmouth; lane reductions continue. District 5 Champaign County I-74 over the Canadian National Railroad between Lincoln Avenue and Neil Street interchanges; lane reductions continue.

St. Joseph Sidney slab over the Salt Fork River just north of Sidney; closed.

Bloomington Road (U.S. 150) over I-57; lane reductions continue. DeWitt County Illinois 54 over Clinton Lake; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. McLean County I-39 over the Mackinaw River, near the Woodford County line; lane reductions continue.

I-55 at the Funks Grove Rest Area; lane reductions continue.

I-55 over westbound I-74 at Bloomington; lane reductions continue. Vermilion County I-74 over the Salt Fork River west of Danville; lane reductions continue.

Tilton Road over I-74 in Tilton; closed. District 6 Adams County Quincy Memorial Bridge (eastbound U.S. 24); closed. Sangamon County I-55 at Sangamon Avenue; lane reductions continue. Ramp from westbound Sangamon to southbound I-55; closed. Ramp from eastbound Sangamon to northbound I-55; closed.

I-55 over the railroad just south of Sangamon Avenue; lane reductions continue.

I-55 over the Sangamon River; lane reductions continue. Scott County Interstate 72; lane reductions continue. District 7 Cumberland County U.S. 40 1 mile west of Illinois 130 in Greenup; closed, detour posted. Fayette County Eastbound Interstate 70 approximately 1.5 miles east of the U.S. 40 interchange (exit 68); lane reductions continue.

U.S. 51 1.5 miles south of Vandalia; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 51 approximately 3 miles south of Vandalia; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 185 just south of the Montgomery County line; closed, detour posted. Macon County I-72 from the Piatt County line 4.5 miles west to Cemetery Road overpass; lane reductions continue.

Collinsville Road between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Summit Avenue in East St. Louis; closed, detour posted. District 9 Jefferson County Illinois 142 just south of Mount Vernon; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Johnson County Vine Street (Illinois 146) just east of First Street (U.S. 45) in Vienna; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Massac County I-24 in multiple locations; lane reductions continue: Eastbound from mileposts 26-30, 32-34 and 38-39. Westbound from the Ohio River to milepost 2, 34-32 and 30-26.

Saline County Commercial Street (U.S. 45) at Feazel Street in Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 142 3 miles north of Eldorado; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Union County I-57 at milepost 27; lane reductions continue. White County Illinois 1 just north of U.S. 45; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

I-64 at milepost 116, about 6 miles east of Mill Shoals; lane reductions continue. Williamson County Illinois 148 just north of I-57; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges, and 428 additional safety improvements.