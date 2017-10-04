COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be placed along the westbound lanes of Interstate 55/64 beginning at the westbound 55/64 merge and ending near the IL Route 3/Cahokia exit, in St. Clair County. Work will begin at 9:00 AM and end by 3:30 PM each day starting on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 and ending on Friday, October 13, 2017, weather permitting. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction.

These restrictions are needed to perform critical pavement repairs at this location. IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Article continues after sponsor message

It is anticipated these restrictions and closures will result in significant traffic delays. Travel times will be affected on most roads in the vicinity of this closure. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes or allow substantial additional travel time. Additional traffic control devices will be utilized during these restrictions to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise extreme caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: