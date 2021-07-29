FAYETTEVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that IL 15 from 1st Street in Fayetteville to 0.1 mile west of Bluebird Lane will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, August 2, 2021, weather permitting.

This work will take place daily between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs, ADA improvements, and asphalt resurfacing. This work is expected to be completed by the end of December 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is The Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.