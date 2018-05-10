COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced there will be a lane restriction in each direction on I-270 from I-255 (mile post 7) to the Mississippi River (mile post 0) near Pontoon Beach beginning Monday, May 14, 2018 thru Friday, May 18, 2018 during non-peak hours and weather permitting. These lane restrictions will be necessary to perform bridge inspections.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Departments asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near the lane restriction.

Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8.

