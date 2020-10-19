Lane Restrictions For Week of October 19, 2020
CALHOUN & JERSEYCOUNTIES - Work will begin on the Brussels Ferry ramps beginning on Monday, August 3, 2020, weather permitting. This work is needed to construct new loading ramps and is expected to be complete by the end of November 2020
JERSEY COUNTY - US 67 between Crystal Lake Rd and 0.4 miles north of Fulkerson Rd will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning Tuesday, August 18, 2020, weather permitting. This work is needed to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be complete by the end of November 2020.(JA)
MADISON COUNTY - NEW: I-55/70 westbound and eastbound lanes from 0.5 miles west of IL 203 to Fairmont Avenue in Madison County will be intermittently restricting during daytime hours only beginning Monday, October 19, 2020 through Wednesday, October 21, 2020, weather permitting. Work will be suspended between the hours of 6 AM to 9 AM on the westbound lanes and 3 PM to 6 PM on the eastbound lanes. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.(Matls)
