CALHOUN & JERSEYCOUNTIES - Work will begin on the Brussels Ferry ramps beginning on Monday, August 3, 2020, weather permitting. This work is needed to construct new loading ramps and is expected to be complete by the end of November 2020

JERSEY COUNTY - US 67 between Crystal Lake Rd and 0.4 miles north of Fulkerson Rd will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning Tuesday, August 18, 2020, weather permitting. This work is needed to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be complete by the end of November 2020.(JA)

