Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures:

BOND COUNTY

• NEW: IL 127/IL 140 over the East Fork of Shoal Creek, 0.2 mile west of Greenville will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, February 15, 2021, weather permitting. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flagger and/or temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to complete bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by early August 2021. (PAG)

• US 40 from Pokey Road to Overpass Road and Millersburg Rd from US 40 to South Frontage Road will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, September 21, 2020, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between 7AM & 7PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and complete asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by June 2021. (PAG)

CLINTON COUNTY

• US 50 from 1.0 mile east of Crackerneck Rd to 0.2 miles west of St. Rose Rd in Clinton County will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, August 10, 2020, weather permitting. Work will take place daily between 7AM and 7PM. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs, structure repairs, and asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by July 2021. (PAG)

JERSEY & MADISON COUNTY

• IL 100 between Alton and Lockhaven Road will encounter intermittent lane closures beginning on Monday, December 7, 2020, weather permitting. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times. This work is necessary to make guardrail repairs and is expected to be completed by June 2021. (JA)

MARION COUNTY

• IL 161 westbound from North Locust Street to North Hickory Street in Centralia will be restricted to one lane beginning Tuesday, September 8, 2020, weather permitting. This work is necessary to complete bridge deck repairs and asphalt resurfacing. Work is expected to be completed by August 2021. (PAG)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

• IL 3 in Randolph County from 1st Street in Ruma to the Monroe County line will be

intermittently restricted beginning Monday, October 5, 2020, weather permitting. These lane restrictions will be between 7 AM and 6 PM. Flaggers will be utilized to maintain traffic through the work zone. This work is required to make pavement repairs and resurface the roadway and is expected to be completed by mid-Summer 2021. (JGG)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

• UPDATE: I-55/64 eastbound will encounter lane restrictions in one of the two outer lanes and the northbound Piggot Avenue ramp to eastbound I-55/64 beginning Monday, February 22, 2021, weather permitting. The two inside lanes of eastbound I-55/64 will remain open to traffic. This closure is necessary to repair expansion joints as well as replace the surface of the bridge that carries I-55/64 over Trendley Ave in East St. Louis and is expected to be completed by October 2021. The work is part of a larger $29.8 million project, funded by Rebuild Illinois, to rehabilitate the bridges in this area. (DYJ)

Article continues after sponsor message

List of daily lane closures, weather permitting:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2021

• No lane restrictions to report.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2021

• No lane restrictions to report.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2021

• No lane restrictions to report.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2021

• No lane restrictions to report.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2021

• No lane restrictions to report.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2021

• No lane restrictions to report.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2021

• No lane restrictions to report.

Complete press releases for IDOT are available at http://www.idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/stayconnected/news-releases/Construction/releases.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: