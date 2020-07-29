LANE RESTRICTIONS FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 27, 2020

Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures:

GREENE COUNTY, IL 267 at Lick Creek, approximately 7.5 miles north of Greenfield, will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work in necessary to construct a new bridge deck and is expected to be completed by August 2020.

IL 267 at Apple Creek, approximately 9 miles north of Greenfield, will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work in necessary to construct a new bridge deck and is expected to be completed by November 2020.

MADISON COUNTY, I-270 from IL 3 to just east of I-55/70/270 interchange will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction, beginning on Friday, July 10, 2020, weather permitting. These lane closures will occur Friday evenings at 7 PM through Monday mornings at 6 AM and each weeknight between 6 PM to 6 AM. All lanes will be open Monday through Friday between 6AM and 6 PM. This work is necessary to place a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by mid-September 2020.

IL 3 between 20th Street and Niedringhaus in Granite City will be intermittently restricted to two lanes in each direction beginning on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, weather permitting. This work is necessary to repair sidewalks and traffic signals and is expected to be completed by August 2020.

IL 111 at Engineer Road in Pontoon Beach will encounter lane restrictions northbound and southbound beginning on Monday, April 6, 2020. This work is necessary to construct a turn lane, traffic signal, and intersection improvements and is expected to be completed by September 15, 2020.

IL 140 between Brakhane Rd. and Quercus Grove Rd., (approx. 2.5 miles west of Hamel), will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, April 6, 2020, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to do bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by August 2020

IL 160 between IL 140 and Grantfork will encounter intermittent lane closures beginning on Monday, June 22, 2020, weather permitting. This work is necessary to place a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by September 2020.

IL 160 between Trestle Rd. and US 40 will encounter intermittent lane closures beginning on Monday, June 22, 2020, weather permitting. This work is necessary to place a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by mid-July 2020.

IL 162 between just east of IL 157 and just east of IL 159 will be intermittently restricted to one lane. This started Monday, March 30, 2020. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by July 2020.

