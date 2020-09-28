BELLEVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that Illinois 15 from Lakewood Place to just east of Illinois 159 in Belleville will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, September 28, 2020, weather permitting. These lane restrictions will be between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM. Flaggers along with arrow board crash trucks will be utilized to maintain traffic. This work is required to make pavement edge repairs and is expected to be completed by mid-October 2020.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is Freehill Asphalt, Inc. in Watseka, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.