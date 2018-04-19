COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on eastbound I-55/70 near mile marker 3.2, in East St. Louis, on Friday, April 20, 2018. Weather permitting, the two right lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the B&O Bridge between Exchange Avenue and Illinois Route 203. The lane restrictions are needed to repair the bridge deck.

It is anticipated these lane restrictions will result in significant traffic delays, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.