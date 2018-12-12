COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane restriction will be encountered on the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge, near Granite City.

Weather permitting, the westbound right lane will be closed at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, December 14, 2018. It is anticipated the lane will be re-opened by 6:00 a.m. on Monday, December 17, 2018. The lane restriction is needed to repair the bridge deck.

Article continues after sponsor message

Significant traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: