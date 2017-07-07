BETHALTO – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that lane closures will be encountered on eastbound and westbound Illinois Route 140 at Powder Mill Road to complete pavement repairs.

This work will begin on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, weather permitting, and should be completed the same day. One lane in each direction will be closed between 7:00 A.M. and 7:00 P.M.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes, obey all traffic control signage and allow extra time when traveling in the area.

The contractor on this project is Keeley and Sons from East St. Louis, Illinois.

Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

