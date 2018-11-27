COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that weather permitting, there will be periodic lane restrictions/closures along Illinois-255 between New Poag Road Exit and Gateway Commerce Drive Exit near Edwardsville, in order to allow Ameren Illinois to safely work on overhead power lines.

IDOT said working hours will be between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018.

Traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes, IDOT added.

IDOT explained that traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that travelers be patient, slow down, and use extra caution near and through this work zone. Please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict.

