JERSEYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that both lanes of Illinois 16 from Illinois 100 to Grange Hall Road in Jersey County will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Tuesday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 20, and Monday, Oct. 23.

The lane closures are necessary for the evaluation of pavement conditions. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict 8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

