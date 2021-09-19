GREENE COUNTY - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that both lanes of U.S. 67 from Hilltop (south of White Hall) to NE 1500 (north of Roodhouse) and both lanes of Illinois Route 108 inside the city limits of Carrollton will encounter intermittent lane restrictions during daytime hours only on Tuesday, September 21, and Wednesday, September 22, weather permitting.

These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.