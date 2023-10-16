GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that all lanes of Illinois 3 from Industrial Drive in Granite City to the McKinley Bridge in Venice will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Tuesday, Oct. 17, through Thursday, Oct. 19.

The lane closures are necessary for the evaluation of pavement conditions.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.