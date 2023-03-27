JERSEYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that intermittent daytime lane closures will take place in both directions of Illinois 16 at Grafton Road/Otterville Road in Jerseyville, weather permitting, on Wednesday, March 29.

These lane closures are necessary for the evaluation of pavement conditions.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict 8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.