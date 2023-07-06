JERSEYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs on Illinois 16 between Mound Street and 0.2 miles east of Cherry Lane will require intermittent lane closures, starting, weather permitting, 7 a.m., Monday, July 10. Flaggers will maintain two-lane traffic.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The work is expected to be complete by the end of July.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

