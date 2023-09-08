FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that all lanes of Illinois 159 at the intersections of Lincoln Highway, Chateau Drive, Green Haven Drive and Rosewood Village Drive in St. Clair County will require intermittent daytime lane closures, weather permitting, on Thursday, Sept. 21; Friday, Sept. 22; and Monday, Sept. 25.

The lane closures are necessary for the evaluation of pavement conditions.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

