FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the the right lane in both directions of Interstate 64 from 0.2 miles west of Illinois 157 to 0.3 miles west of Greenmount Road will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Sept. 20, through Thursday, Sept. 21. Work will be suspended between the hours of 6-9 a.m. on the westbound lanes and 3-6 p.m. on the eastbound lanes.

Article continues after sponsor message

The lane closures are necessary for the evaluation of pavement conditions.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict 8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com

More like this: