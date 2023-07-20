EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lane closures in both directions of Interstate 55/64 between the Poplar Street Bridge and the I-64 exit will start, weather permitting, at 9 a.m., Monday, July 31. The closures are necessary for road surveying.

To complete the work, intermittent shoulder and single lane closures in both directions of I-55/64 will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closures are expected to last for two weeks.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

