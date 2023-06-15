GLEN CARBON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge painting will require intermittent nighttime lane closures in both directions of Interstate 270 between Illinois 159 and Illinois 157, weather permitting, starting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 20. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times. All westbound lanes will be opened each morning at 6 a.m. and eastbound at 1 p.m.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of August.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.