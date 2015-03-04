The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that nighttime lane restrictions will be encountered along eastbound and westbound I-270 from the new Chain of Rocks Canal Bridge to IL Rte. 3, beginning Wednesday March 4, 2015, weather permitting. The eastbound and westbound lane restrictions will be in place at or after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and will be removed by 5:00 a.m. the following morning. This lane restriction is necessary to remove temporary concrete barriers along the roadway. This work shall be completed by Thursday, March 5, 2015.

In addition to the lane restrictions, stated above, the ramp from eastbound I-270 onto southbound IL Route 3 will be closed to remove temporary concrete barriers along the roadway. The ramp closure will begin at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2015 and will reopen by 12:00 a.m., midnight, March 5, 2015.

A posted detour will be in place to guide eastbound motorists to IL Route 203, where they will exit and be directed back onto westbound I-270 and sent back to IL Route 3.

Please use extreme caution while traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Walsh Construction of Chicago, IL. Barry Gibbs is the Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the area. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at 618/346-3351.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

