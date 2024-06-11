ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday, June announced that deck sealing work on the Clark bridge that carries U.S. 67 over the Mississippi River in Madison County will require intermittent nighttime lane closures starting, weather permitting, at 7 p.m. Friday, June 14. One lane will always remain open in each direction.

To help minimize the impact to traffic, all lanes will remain open between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the weekend.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.