ALTON – Beginning Monday, June 17, 2024, motorists will endure delays with lane restrictions planned for southbound U.S. Route 67 at the Clark Bridge.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced lane restrictions on southbound US 67 (Clark Bridge) for Monday, weather permitting.

"The left lane on the Illinois Approach of the Clark Bridge will be closed, as well as the left turn lane at Illinois 143 (Landmarks Boulevard), preventing access onto the Clark Bridge from the south," IDOT's Joe Monroe said. "However, access onto the bridge will remain available from the north using the right turn lane at the intersection with Illinois-143 (Landmarks Boulevard).

"The restrictions are necessary for IDOT District 8 Operations forces to perform crack sealing operations on the bridge near the intersection. Full access will be restored as soon as possible."

Monroe continued and said: "Motorists are advised to allow extra time for trips through this area and to consider using alternate routes when feasible. Drivers should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and remain alert for workers and equipment."

For updates from IDOT District 8, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on X, formerly known as Twitter, or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/ .

