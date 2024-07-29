CASEYVILLE –The Illinois Department of Transportation on Monday, July 29, 2024, announced that lane restrictions will be encountered on southbound I-255, at the I-64 interchange, beginning Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 7 a.m., weather permitting. The two right lanes will be closed to allow IDOT District 8 Operations forces to complete bridge deck patching and expansion joint repairs. All lanes are expected to re-open by Friday, August 2, 2024, at 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment. Public transportation and traveling

during non-peak hours are recommended if possible.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

