Lane Closures I-255 SB in St. Clair County
Dawn Johnson
July 30, 2024 1:10 PM July 30, 2024 2:37 PM
CASEYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the proposed lane restrictions on southbound I-255, at the I-64 interchange, have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.
