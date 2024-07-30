CASEYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the proposed lane restrictions on southbound I-255, at the I-64 interchange, have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

