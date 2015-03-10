The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that one lane will be closed on Marine Road over I-70 south of Marine beginning Monday, March 16, 2015, weather permitting. The lane closure will be necessary to perform bridge joint replacement. Two-way traffic will be maintained utilizing flaggers, temporary traffic signals, signs and other traffic control devices. This work is expected to be completed by fall 2015. Motorists should consider alternate routes to avoid delays, watch for workers and use caution when travelling in the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Kilian/Keeley Joint Venture of Mascoutah, IL. John Scheibal is the Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the area. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at 618/346-3353.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

