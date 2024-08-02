FAIRMONT CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane restrictions will be encountered on eastbound I-70 beginning Monday, August 5, 2024, at 7 a.m. through Thursday, August 9, 2024, at 4 p.m. Weather permitting, the right lane will be closed between the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and the on ramp from Packers Ave. All entrance and exit ramps at Packers Ave will remain open.

These restrictions are needed to do drainage repair work. IDOT Day Labor forces will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.