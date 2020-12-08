East St. Louis, Illinois – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered beginning today, on westbound I-55/70 in East St. Louis. The right lane will be closed from noon today 12/8/2020 until 3 pm Friday 12/11/2020. Additionally, the second lane from the right will be closed from noon to 3 pm today, and daily from 9 am to 3 pm the remainder of the week. It is anticipated all lanes will be re-opened at 3 pm Friday 12/11/2020. The 2 left lanes will remain open at all times during this work.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

