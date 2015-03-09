The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that a nighttime lane closure will be encountered on I-270 eastbound at the new Chain of Rocks Canal Bridge on Tuesday,

March 10, 2015, weather permitting. The lane closure will begin at 11:00 PM and will be reopened by 5:00 AM. This lane closure is necessary to adjust concrete barrier wall.

Traffic will be guided through the work zone utilizing flaggers, traffic control devices, and traffic control signing. Please use extreme caution while traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Walsh Construction of Chicago, IL. Barry Gibbs is the Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the area. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at 618/346-3351.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

