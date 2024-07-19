GREENVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced a lane closure of the right lane on I-70 EB between mile marker 38 and 39 over Shoal Creek and the East Fork of Shoal Creek starting on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, thru Friday, July 26, 2024, weather permitting.

These restrictions are needed to do bridge deck patching and expansion joint repairs on two structures. IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.