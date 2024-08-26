

FAIRMONT CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane closures will be encountered on northbound and southbound I-55/70 beginning Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 7 a.m. through Friday, August 30, 2024, at 12 p.m., weather permitting. The left lane will be closed between Exchange Ave and IL 203. Northbound will be closed for the duration of the project and the southbound left lane will be closed daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

All entrance and exit ramps will remain open.

These restrictions are needed to repair the glare screen on the median wall. IDOT district 8 forces will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

