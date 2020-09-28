EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on the eastbound I-55/64 lanes just east of the Poplar Street Bridge. Weather permitting, the 2 eastbound left lanes will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, for expansion joint repair. The 2 right lanes and the exit lane to IL Route 3 will remain open to eastbound motorists during this work.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

