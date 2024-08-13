

CASEYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that lane restrictions will be encountered on southbound I-255, at the I-64 interchange, beginning Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 7 a.m. weather permitting. The two right lanes will be closed to allow IDOT District 8 Operations forces to complete bridge deck patching and expansion joint repairs. All lanes are expected to reopen by Friday, August 23, 2024, at 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment. Public transportation and traveling during non- peak hours are recommended if possible.

