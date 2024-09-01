BETHALTO - Landon Harris of Granite City was the individual winner, while Civic Memorial's boys team put six of its seven runners in the top ten in going on to the team championship of the CM Twilight invitational, the opening cross country meet of the new season, Saturday evening at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Eagles won the meet with 26 points, while Highland was second at 47 points, the Warriors came in third at 88 points, Metro-East Lutheran was fourth at 100 points, in fifth place was Jersey with 148 points, coming in sixth was Carrollton with 164 points, and Alton was seventh with 181 points.

Harris was the winner of the race with a time of 15:20.10, while Max Weber of CM was second at 15:44.60. Highland's Christian Knobloch was third at 16:09.70, with Landon Kearbey of the Eagles was fourth at 16:15,40. and teammate Jacob Cranford was fifth at 16:34.10. Avery Brock of Highland was sixth at 6:34.50. while two CM runners, Logan Kearbey and Tulio Zampieri, came in seventh and eight, respectively, Logan Kearbey having a time of 16:51.90, and Zampieri was in at 17:12.80. Joshua Cranford of the Eagles was ninth at 17:14.20, and Adin Roach of the Bulldogs rounded out the top ten at 17:21.60.

In addition to the top five runners, the Eagles had Glenn Collins in at 18:17,40. Highland also had Donnie Miller in at 18:13.40, Caleb Knobloch had a time of 18:16,40, Walker Nehrt was home at 18:38.40, Sam Huleskamp had a time of 18:38.90, and Liam Priest was in at 18:43.40.

To go along with Harris' win, the Warriors saw Cieison Miranda have a time of 18:22.10, Josh Martin come in at 18:30.60, Joel Fararone was home at 18:40.90, Miller Austin was in at 20:25.90, Desmond Hart was in at 21:25.20, and Antonio Dean had a time of 22:05.80.The top runner for the Knights was Lucas Abbott at 17:32.40, while Jack Shank came in at 18:23.80, Wyatt Goeckner was home at 18:43.10, Luke Bright was right behind at 18:43.20, Dean Hemmer had a time of 18:44.80, Elijah Ball was home at 18:45.50. and Henry Reiseck had a time of 18:55.60.

Kaden Strohbeck led the Panthers with a time of 18:29.60, while Kristopher Turnbaugh was home at 20:20.50, Jack Deist had a time of 20:43.60, Will Green was in at 20:59.10, Raymond McElligott's time was 22:06.60, Lincoln Diamond had a time of 22:14.90, and Ethan Edwards came home at 22:56.00. Andrew Price led the Hawks with a time of 18:00.40, while Liam Albrecht was home at 20:47.30, John Vandersand had a time of 21:31.80, Noah Uhles was in at 22:08.90, and Jayce Steinkuehler was in at 23:40.50.

Chase Baxter was the leading runner for the Redbirds, with a time of 20:22.70, while Devon Yowell was in at 21:47.50, Elias Carter was home at 22:09.40, Julian Eaken was in at 22:17.60, Jaxson Duke had a time of 23:04.70, Austin Jones had a time of 23:18.00, and Jacob Dunlap was in at 25L02.40.

In addition, Rodger Zawodniak of Marquette Catholic came in at 21:25.70, while teammate Luke Steyer was in at 33:23.80.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

