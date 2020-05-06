EDWARDSVILLE - Although there will be some restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Edwardsville's best summertime traditions is set to return.

The Land of Goshen Community Market is set to open for the season on June 6 at its regular St. Louis Street location in downtown Edwardsville, and for many, it will be a welcome sight indeed, as the market has become one of the area's best community gathering places to shop, socialize and listen to live music, among other activities.

This year, due to the pandemic, the live music has been put on hold for now, there will be strict limits on how many people can be inside the market at any given time, and products will be limited to meats and produce.

"Fire Chief Nick Welle has been working with us on that," said board of directors member Emily Morrison, "and he's been incredibly helpful, along with the elected officials and staff in helping us with social distancing and having the safest possible guidelines, especially in our situation, since we are an open-air market."

Even more so, the market instills a strong sense of community, and its opening will be a very welcome sight to many.

"This market is an integral part of the community," Morrison said, "and I think everyone's looking forward to that small sense of normalcy returning."

The market has had normally a festival-type of atmosphere, but activities will be scaled back to start, with musical artists being put on the shelf for the time being, and vendors being limited to meat and produce as well.

"If things chance, we'll see if we can bring in our artisan vendors," Morrison said, "but right now, we just don't know yet."

When the physical market itself opens in June, it'll have its regular hours of 8 a.m. until 12 noon, but the total number of people allowed inside will be limited, and the perimeters of the market will be cordoned off to enforce the social distancing guidelines. Masks inside the market itself will also be mandatory.

The online market is currently open, however, and has been taking orders for products. According to Morrison, so far, so good.

"We opened our online market about a month ago," Morrison said, "and I think that this will be the fourth week for it, and it's been really successful. We'll be keeping it open for the next few weeks and months, just to cut down on the crowds from the Saturday market."

And as the opening date approaches for the 2020 market season, Morrison is getting excited for the success of this year's season, even with restrictions and a different format.

"Yes, definitely," Morrison said. "We love our farmers and we love our customers. It'll be exciting to get things going in whatever version that we can."

For more information on the upcoming season, customers can either log on to the market's website, www.goshenmarket.org, or go to the market's Facebook page for more timely updates on guidelines and other important information.

