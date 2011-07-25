Lance Vodicka, 28, a tennis pro and coach from Florissant, defeated Michael Grant, 18, of London, a stand-out player for the University of Southern California 6-3, 6-7 (9), 6-4 during a 3-hour, 50-minute match Saturday during the second round of qualifiers in the 14th Annual Lewis and Clark Community College United States Tennis Association’s Men’s Futures Pro Circuit Tennis Tournament.

32 players are still in the running for the main draw of the tournament which begins Tuesday. Access releases and photos for publication at www.lc.edu/athletics/usta.aspx

The world’s best up-and-coming tennis players are matching up at Lewis and Clark Community College which is hosting the United States Tennis Association’s Men’s Futures Pro Circuit Tennis Tournament July 21-July 31 at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex on the college’s Godfrey campus.

