ALTON – Lance Perkey had a very successful start to the boys bowling season for Alton High at the first day of the Southwestern Conference tournament Tuesday at Bowl Haven Lanes.

Perkey rolled games of 219 and 179 to help the Redbirds to a team total of 2.978 going into the tournament’s second and final day Thursday at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.

“Yeah, I liked it,” Perkey said about his team’s start in an interview. “We’re still doing pretty great with working on our feet movement. We’re working great, working hard on picking each spare and everything. I like the season so far. We’re having a lot of fun.”

And it wasn’t a bad way to get underway for the campaign.

“Oh yeah, not too bad,” Perkey said. “Got a couple of things to work on, but other than that, not too bad.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Perkey felt that he bowled well for the most part, and was able to fix his mistakes as the series went on.

“Personally, the first game, I think I did pretty good, making my way up to the top. And then, the second game, kind of little mistakes, but I kind of fixed them throughout the game.”

Perkey knows what kind of adjustments he needs to make for the second day of the meet.

“Adjustments would be just keeping steady feet movement, keeping it paced, and then make sure we reach for the target,” Perkey said.

The potential is there for big success for the Redbirds, who will be looking for a third straight IHSA regional championship as well as making noise at the state tournament.

“I think we’ve got a good chance,” Perkey said. “On our team, we have great communication. We’re basically like family here. I think we’re going to do great.”

More like this: