NORFOLK, VA. – Alton’s LaJarvia Brown will return home with two national title medals in the long jump and triple jump and described it as “an amazing experience.”

Brown recently captured first place in the long jump (19-6.25) and first in the triple jump (39-11) in the 17-18-year-old division at the AAU Junior Olympics Track and Field Meet in Norfolk, Va.

“Running track is what I love to do, so anytime I get the opportunity to do that, it is a blessing,” she said. “I’m really excited to be a national champ in the long jump and triple jump. It feels really good to be able to win my secondary event – the long jump. I would have liked to get the national triple jump record 42-1, but I guess it wasn’t meant to be. It still felt just as good winning the event.”

Last year, she was the top seed in the Junior Olympics, but did not have a good meet, which may have motivated her to return with a mission in hand this year.

Terry Mitchell, Brown’s coach at Alton High School, describes her as “a champion and always determined to make her goals.”

“Last year, it was my first time competing outside Illinois, so it was a learning experience,” she said. “I think going through that made these wins mean even more to me.”

Brown is very thankful for the help of her coach Terry Mitchell and other coaches at Alton High School and the people in the Alton area for their help along her climb to the top of the track and field world.

"I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my coaches and the people in my community that helped support me on my journey," Brown said. "I really appreciate everyone's help.”

Brown’s top hero is Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who she has met twice. Joyner-Kersee is an East St. Louis native and Olympic track and field champion. Brown wants to follow Joyner-Kersee’s footsteps in track and field in the heptathlon, the long jump and her personal event, the triple jump.

“Jackie is truly a great person,” Brown said. “I have met her twice. It was a dream come true. I’ve always told my coaches that I wanted to be like her. I did my school speeches on her. I had a bunch of things I wanted to ask her when I met her but the first time I saw her I was in shock and could barely talk.”

Brown said she hopes to once again meet Joyner-Kersee.

“I could meet her 1,000 times and I would still be amazed by her every time,” she said.

