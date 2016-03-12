ELSAH - Track and field superstars from around the region gathered Saturday morning at Principia College to compete in the Jersey Community High School Indoor Thaw Track & Field Meet.

Each and every track and field event from pole vaulting to hurdles occurred on this damp morning outside, but dry inside out of the rain.



Some of the schools around the area, including Alton High School and Jersey Community High School, are extremely lucky to house some of the state’s best track and field athletes.

JCHS’s own Ben Flowers hopes that this first large meet of the season sets a good tone for the rest of the spring.

“I want to make it to indoor and outdoor state and my goals are to at least compete at indoor state and hopefully win or get second,” Flowers said. “Hopefully I can run a 4:30 and get a good qualifying time for state.”

Alton’s LaJarvia Brown is happy to return to her passion for long jump and triple jump, where she holds a state record for the longest mark (41-6.25). Committed to Texas A&M University, Brown keeps her goals for the upcoming season high,

“I hope to get another state championship, that’s for sure,” Brown said. “I want to repeat for triple jump. I got to get back to state.”

Among her goals for heading to state competitions yet again, Brown hopes to bring her teammates along for the ride.

“I really want to make it state but I really want to take my team with me,” she said. “I want to set an example for everyone else since I’m leaving after this year.”

Other participating high schools included: Roxana, East Alton-Wood River, Auburn, Dupo, Hillsboro, First Baptist Academy (O’Fallon), Pleasant Hill, Staunton, Wesclin (Trenton), Highland and Springfield.

“There’s so much competition,” Flowers remarked.

Alton girls track and field coach Terry Mitchell said once again the Redbirds did an outstanding job.

"We are looking forward to to the outdoor season that begins Saturday at Berkley," he said.

Mitchell added that if the team totals had been done, Alton would have been right with Springfield and Litchfield as the top teams.

AREA TEAM HIGHLIGHTS:



WOMEN

60 meters - 2. Toni Rush, Granite City, 7.95; 3. Niya Wilson, Granite City, 8.02; 4. Jeanea Epps, Alton, 8.07, 6. Cri'shonna Hickman, Alton, 8.46, 7. Caroline Crawford, Jersey, 8.54

200 meters - 2. Toni Rush, Granite City, 26.93; 3. Andrea Hyde, Granite City, 27.67, 5. Caroline Crawford, Jersey, 28.26

400 meters - 1. Kiara Chapman, Jersey, 1:01.55; 3. Anne Snyders, Jersey, 1:04.53

800 meters - 3. Haley Kerpan, East Alton-Wood River, 2:32.39; 5. Natalie Halliday, Alton Marquette, 2:33.42

1,600 meters - 4. Haley Kerpan, East Alton-Wood River, 4:52.53

3,200 meters - 6. Kryston Schifres, Roxana, 12:16.49

4 x 200-meter relay - 1. Granite City - Rush, Jones, Hyde, Wilson, 1:47.07

60 Hurdles - 1. LaJarvia Brown, Alton, 9.19; 5. Claire Walsh, 11.04

4 x 200 Relay - 2. Alton: Epps, Mans, Valyo, Brown, 1:48.20; 4. Jersey: Crawford, Stackpole, Goshorn, Liles

4 x 400 Relay - 1. Alton: Mans, Hickman Gomer, Epps, 4:22.85; 2. Jersey :Snyders, Cook, Goshorn, Chapman, 4:23.23

4 x 800 Relay - 2. Jersey: Sheldon, Fraley, Merle, Grace, 10:52.93; 4. Alton: Gomer, Mans, Moss, Smith, 11:26.45

High Jump - 3. Katie Mans, Alton, 5-0

Pole Vault - 3. TyRiss Holloway, Alton, 8-0

Long Jump - 1. LaJarvia Brown, Alton, 19-4; 5. Raina Valyo, 14-7

Triple Jump - 1. LaJarvia Brown, Alton, 40-7

Shot Put - 1. Jewell Wagner, 40-8

MEN:

60 Meters - 3. Raishon Bobo, 8.83; 4. Mitch Goetten, Jersey, 9.10; 6. Jersey: Dylan Marshall, Jersey, 7.31; 7. Harrison Henderson, Alton, 7.33

200 - 4. Earlie Brown, Alton, 23.99; 5. Dylan Marshall, Jersey, 24.05; 6. Raishon Bobo, Granite City, 24.50

400 - 6. J.D. Thaxton, Roxana, 54.75; 8. Arie Macias, Alton, 55.06

800 - 2. Will O'Keefe, Granite City, 1:56.66; Cory Landon, Carlinville, 1:57.03

1,600 - 1. Ben Flowers, Jersey, 4:32.89; 2. Andrew O'Keefe, 4:33.52, Granite CIty; Nick Reynolds, Jersey, 4:39.77

4 x 200 - 1. Alton: Brown, Stegall, Henderson, Gilchrese, 1:35.25; Jersey: Marshall, Goetten, Hansen, Baalman, 1:37.68; 4. Granite City: Bell, Williba, Williba, Hall, 1:38.10

4 x 400 - 4. Alton: Gilcrese, Henderson, Stegall, Brown, 3:39.20

4 x 800 - 1. Alton: Macias, Cumings, Zak, Lewis, 8:44.10; 3. Jersey: Roach, Lumma, Wendell, Loepker, 8:52.23

High Jump - 4. Juwan Riggins, Granite City, 5-10

Pole Vault - 1. Blake Hubbard, Carlinville, 12-6

Long Jump - 5. Jonathan Bumpers, Alton, 19-0

Triple Jump - 1. Brady Egellhoff, Carlinville, 40-4.50; 2. Max Rogers, Carlinville, 40-4.50; 5. Jonathan Bumpers, Alton, 39-2; 8. David Loeffen, Roxana, 38-1

Shot Put - 2. Zack Liewellyn, Alton, 48-10; 3. Steve Jenkins, Granite City, 44-0; 6. Brandon Baalman, Jersey, 43-0

