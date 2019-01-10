WOOD RIVER — After being laid off from U.S. Steel Corp. more than two years ago, Charles Pelo made the tough decision to change jobs and is now finding success in his new career.

Pelo had worked at the Granite City plant for 19 years when it shut down in March 2016. As a supervisor in the production division Pelo decided it was time to do something different.

“As time passed and fruitless jobs searches illustrated the fact the skills and experience I had acquired were not marketable,” Pelo said. “I realized I needed a new career.”

Pelo became proactive in the search. He had attended a rapid response meeting held by Madison County Employment and Training and learned about the types of assistance available to him.

“I followed up with a visit to the office to consult with a career specialist,” Pelo said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Prior to working at the steel mill Pelo attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for two years. After doing some research, Pelo decided he wanted to continue with his college studies and pursue a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Geography.

The previous credits Pelo earned nearly two decades before were good and he was allowed to enter SIUE as a junior.

Pelo excelled at his studies, making the Dean’s List the two years he attended SIUE. During his senior year he interned at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency in St. Louis and received the Outstanding Senior award from the Illinois Geographical Society.

Following graduation in May 2018, NGI hired Pelo.

Pelo said his experience with the county’s employment and training helped him to succeed.

“I cannot say enough positive things about my experience,” he said.

More like this: