WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-18) joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers supporting the introduction of the Next Generation Fuels Act of 2021, legislation that establishes a high-octane, low-carbon fuel standard that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enable greater engine efficiency, and encourage competition. The legislation also addresses regulatory impediments that have slowed the commercialization of these fuels and the vehicles that utilize them.

“Biofuels, particularly ethanol, continue to be a vital market for our corn farmers in central and west-central Illinois. Rural communities across the Midwest have seen the benefits of increased ethanol production through expanded job opportunities and increased markets to sell their products,” stated Rep. LaHood. “I am proud to support the Next Generation Fuels Act, which will build off the success of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) to provide cleaner more efficient energy solutions while supporting Illinois agriculture producers.”

"Marquis Energy applauds Representative Darin LaHood for his sponsorship of the Next Generation Fuels Act of 2021. As America continues to address climate change, biofuels remain an established and essential part of the solution. The Next Generation Fuels Act of 2021 provides a crucial pathway for retailers to offer lower carbon fuels made possible with higher blends of biofuel grown and produced in rural America," said Mark Marquis, CEO of Marquis Energy.

“The Next Generation Fuels Act sets a high-octane fuel standard that will allow corn-based ethanol to contribute to our nation’s new clean fuel economy. Corn farmers in Illinois are celebrating this landmark bill because it provides clean energy and energy efficiency, it benefits rural economies, and it benefits Americans looking for more cost-effective fuels. This policy truly is a win for farmers, automakers, and all Americans.” Bill Leigh, Past President of the IL Corn Growers Association, and Minonk, IL farmer.

“The Next Generation Fuels Act represents a clear roadmap for turbo-charging our progress against climate change while offering drivers cleaner, more affordable options at the pump,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “With a natural octane of 113, ethanol is the only high-performance, homegrown, renewable fuel-ready to immediately loosen the hold that OPEC and its allies in Russia have over U.S. fuel prices while slashing the use of toxic fuel additives that poison our air. We applaud Reps. LaHood, Bustos, and Comer for working to promote the use of high-octane, low carbon higher biofuel blends that hold enormous potential for rural America’s role in clean energy production."

Background:

The Next Generation Fuels Act of 2021 requires the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to create a new 95 Research Octane Number (RON) standard that would rise to 98 RON after 2031. It updates fuel and infrastructure regulations to expand the availability of ethanol blends up to E40 while requiring automobile manufacturers to design and warrant their vehicles for the use of these fuels beginning with the model year 2026.

The legislation also includes a restriction on the aromatics content of gasoline, ensures parity in the regulation of Reid vapor pressure (RVP), corrects key variables used in fuel economy testing and compliance, and addresses many other regulations impeding the deployment of higher-octane blends at the retail level.

